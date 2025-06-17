Singer partners Kogi journalists for biggest concert in North Central

In preparation for the forthcoming 6th edition of Jumabee Inspires, regarded as the biggest entertainment event in North Central Nigeria, international singer and songwriter, Hon. Juwon Olorunipa, popularly known as Jumabee, has partnered with media professionals in Kogi State to ensure the success of the event.

Speaking at a press conference with Kogi journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Lokoja, Hon. Juwon revealed that activities lined up for the event will begin on Thursday, 19th June 2025, with the album listening party for his latest release, Son of Margaret, at Golden Royale Hotel, Lokoja.

According to him, the first Kogi Entertainment Summit will take place the following day at AKK Hotels, Lokoja, featuring discussions on how to boost the music, fashion, event planning, and movie industries in the state.

He explained that the Jumabee Inspires concert will be held on Saturday, 21st June 2025, at the Children’s Amusement Park, Lokoja, by 7:00 p.m., with over forty home-based superstars performing live, alongside other international artistes.

He further stated that the Jumabee Inspires concert is now attracting people from all walks of life and reshaping public perception of the Confluence State, insisting that Kogi remains the best in the North Central region.

Hon. Jumabee, who serves as Special Adviser on Arts and Culture to the State Governor, noted that the Entertainment Summit is aimed at raising public consciousness on the need to embrace and invest in the entertainment sector.

The governor’s aide added that the concert, which began six years ago, was originally conceived as a way to use his birthday to contribute meaningfully to the state’s entertainment industry.

He pointed out that, during the concert, many students across the three senatorial districts will be awarded scholarships, while about 150 youths will be trained in various skill acquisition programmes.

Earlier, Jumabee had paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Haruna Adamu, who endorsed the concert and commended him for projecting Kogi State positively to the world.

