Singer ‘Osa’ brings talent to world stage

Fast-rising rapper, singer, songwriter and afro-fusion star, OsamedeOmorodion, popularly known as Osa has said he is ready to thrill fans with his unique style of music that has never been heard.

The US based rapper, singer and record producer, is already keeping to his words by making waves in the United States with his 2021 single “Naija Boy” produced by Calliemajik, which was released to the delight of many music lovers.

Osawho was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, has always been an independent artiste working alongside his childhood friends Brusky, Diamo, Hawi young, Sofaya and Yazny; spending his early teenage years learning the act of creating music. He grew up in Ikpoba Hill with his family and later relocated to the United States.

The young record producer who was born into a musically-inclined and entertainment enthusiastic family hinted that his style of music is purely African, owing it to the fact that he was born and bred in Africa and can’t forget his roots.

Osa first found success with the release of his Ep, “Black Bird” which has amassed over five hundred thousand streams and counting on Spotify.

He later released a music video for his song “Naija Boy” which quickly attained over 100 thousand views on YouTube within the first three weeks and is also currently streaming across all major television channels and radio stations across Nigeria and the United States.

Seaking further, he said while growing up, he found himself experimenting with and being immersed in various styles of music. He also spoke of his early school days when he coordinated the music section and played on musical instruments to the delight of all the pupils at the assembly ground.

