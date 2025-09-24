Singer Ice King Ochacho set to release debut EP ‘I’m Back’

Latest News

Nigerian rising star Ice King Ochacho is set to make a major entry into the music industry with the release of his debut Extended Play (EP) titled “I’m Back”, scheduled to drop on September 22, 2025.

The new project, a six-track collection, blends afrobeats, soulful melodies, and vibrant rhythms. It follows his breakout single “Choke,” released in 2021, which introduced him as a unique talent with a promising future.

Expressing his excitement, Ice King said: “This project means everything to me! I’ve worked so hard, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it. I’m Back is about grace, blessings, and believing in your journey, even when you’re young like me!”

Music analysts say the EP could establish Ice King as one of the most exciting voices in the new wave of Nigerian music, especially with the backing of industry veterans and strong fan support.

The tracks will be available across all major streaming platforms, with visuals expected to follow shortly after the release.

With “I’m Back”, Ice King Ochacho signals his arrival not just as an artiste to watch, but as one ready to leave a mark on the industry.

