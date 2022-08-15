Singer Di’ja, Jennifer Lawrence, Oxlade Chamberlain celebrate birthdays today, August 15

Popular Nigerian singer, Di’ja, and Hollywood actors, Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Afleck, and footballer, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, are among celebrities whose birthdays are today, August 15.

Di’ja

Hadiza Blell, now Hadiza Blell-Olo, better known by her stage name Di’Ja, is a Nigerian singer. She is currently signed to Mavin Records. Moreover, she won the Best New Artist award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards. In 2014 she released her breakout hit “Awww”, followed by Mavin record hit singles Dorobucci, Adaobi and Looku Looku.

Jennifer Lawrence

Born 15 August 1990, she is one of the extremely talented and successful actresses in Hollywood. Jennifer Lawrence is known for her performances in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Hunger Games and Joy. The acclaimed actress, who supports numerous charitable causes, made her debut as a teenage actor in television and soon gained recognition with series, The Bill Engvall Show, and the movie, The Poker House.

Ben Affleck

Benjamin Géza Affleck(born 15 August 1972) is an American actor, Producer, Screenwriter and filmmaker. He started as a child actor and attained fame after winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing ‘Good Will Hunting’ in 1997. He has been involved in a number of successful and critically acclaimed films. He began his career as a child when he starred in the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi. Affleck gained wider recognition in the war drama Pearl Harbor (2001), and the thrillers The Sum of All Fears and Changing Lanes (both 2002). He is now known for starring as Batman.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a football player who represents the English national team and the Premier League club Liverpool. In 2012, he became the second-youngest player to play for England at the UEFA European Football Championship. He also represented his national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He has featured for England 35 times scoring 7 goals. He has won numerous trophies including the Champions League and English Premier League, both with Liverpool.

Anthony Anderson

Born 15 August 1970) of All About the Andersons fame gained fame as Andre in Black-ish and as Bryan Brown in The Bernie Mac Show. He has also hosted ‘To Tell the Truth’ and been a judge on Iron Chef America. He has featured in films such as Me, Myself and Irene, Kangaroo Jack, The departed, and Transformers.

Joseph Adam Jonas

Born 15 August 1989, Jonas is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. The group released their debut studio album It’s About Time through the Columbia label in 2006, which failed to achieve commercial success. After signing with Hollywood Records, the group released their self-titled second studio album in 2007, which became their breakthrough record.

