Nigerian singer, songwriter Adebayo Adeleke, better known by his stage name B-Red is set to release his first songs for the year 2023.

The artist took to his social media pages recently to announce that he would be releasing the songs on Friday May, 12, 2023. He noted that the songs will be titled “All Night Long”, Produced by Niphkeys and “Jaburata”, produced by Northboi; the genius behind Wizkid’s popular track, Joro.

The new songs are follow-up on some of his recent hit tracks including Faking It and Dollars.

B-Red’s exceptional growth has seen him featured several A-list singers including Akon, Davido, Tiwa Savage and many others.

His new songs are coming at the backdrop of his father, Ademola Adeleke’s emergence as the governor of Osun state.

A clip of the songs shared on instagram has generated lots of buzz and certainly fans are eager for the official release with hope it would become one of the trending songs in 2023.