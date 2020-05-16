Sinach tops Billboard USA’s Christian Songwriters chart

The Holy Book says: ‘Do you see a man who excels in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before unknown men’ (Proverbs 22:29).

Vision gives direction; diligence brings progress. Nigerian gospel singer and song writer, Osinachi Joseph, once had dreams as a child; she saw herself singing to large crowds. She later joined the choir in addition to working as an administrative staff in church.

But while doing her duties, she never let go of her dream to be a singer. She wrote many songs before she eventually released her first album, Chapter One, in 2008.

Sinach had written many songs before she released that first album, Chapter One, in 2008, which contains the hit track ‘This Is Your Season’ that won the Song of the Year award that year. And there has been no stopping her since then as she has consistently and diligently worked on her game.

Today, she is at the very top. Sinach has become the first African singer to rank at number one on the Christian Songwriters category of the Billboard USA chart for her hit song ‘Way Maker’.

The Billboard USA is the music industry standard record chart for songs published weekly by Billboard magazine. The chart rankings are based on sales (both online and physical), radio play and online streaming.

According to data released on May 2, the song has dominated the chart for the past seven weeks. Various versions of the song have been streamed over 250 million times on YouTube, while on Spotify, the song now accounts for over 54 million streams.

“Sinach has accumulated the most points out of any other Christian market songwriters for the past seven weeks. My analysis is that the large number of recorded versions of the song ‘Waymaker’ is adding up to this accomplishment and acknowledgment.

“The other songwriters on this list have dozens of different songs recorded by other artistes that comprise their ‘points total’,” said Les Moir, A&R Ambassador at Integrity Music Europe.

At 148 million views, the original video of ‘Way Maker’ is currently the third most-streamed song in the world on YouTube.

She celebrated the feat on her official twitter page:

“So apparently We have been No 1 on billboard USA for Christian song writer for 7 weeks !! Look at God!! First Black person First from Africa … So grateful to God!!”

Sinach’s song ‘Waymaker’ (2016) gained massive popularity lately following performances by world renown artistes, notably The Elevation Worship, Michael Smith, Darlene Zschech, Leeland, Bethel Music, and other Christian rock bands.

Other songwriters on the Billboard USA Christian Songwriters list include Jason Ingram, Matthew West, Lauren Daigle, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Paul Mabury, Hank Bentley and Ethan Husle.

“It’s truly exciting to know that from Nigeria, we are reaching far and dominating in the West. It basically chronicles what God can do when you yield to Him. Just thinking of it is really humbling, and to know it’s a song of hope, faith in God, and trusting in Him that has brought us thus far. I’m truly happy, excited and glad Jesus is glorified once more,” Sinach said of the ranking.

A senior worship leader at Loveworld Ministries (Christ Embassy), Sinach is known for her hit songs ‘Way Maker’, ‘He Did it Again’, ‘I know who I Am’, ‘Great Are You Lord’, ‘Rejoice’, among others.

Sinach has performed and headlined concerts in over 50 countries, including Kenya, Dominica, South Africa, United States, Canada, Antigua & Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Grenada, Uganda, Barbados, The British Virgin Islands, Zambia, Saint Maarten and the United Kingdom.

In September 2019, she became the first gospel artiste from Africa to tour India, headlining concerts with several thousands in attendance.

She was inducted into the Bethlehem Hall of Fame alongside Dwayne Johnson, Pope Benedict XVI and a host of other internationally recognized celebrities during her visit to Israel in December 2017.

