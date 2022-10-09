Sinach, Aity Dennis, Mercy Chinwo for CLiMAS AFRICA AWARDS 2022 Today

Gospel singers including, Sinach, Aity Dennis, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Dunsin Oyekan, Hope Davies have been listed as headline artistes and nominees of the 2022 CLIMA Africa Awards, taking place today, October 9, at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

CLIMA Africa Awards, one of Africa’s foremost gospel and leadership impact awards, officially known as “The Christian Leadership and Impact Makers Awards in Africa, but better known as CLIMA AFRICA AWARDS, is set to create a global feat with the epochal Lagos edition with first time international collaborations for the excellent Award, tagged “Eko 2022.”

The CEO and chief host of the pacesetting award ceremony, Uwak Michael, noted that this year’s edition of the award promises to be the best of all the editions. According to him this so because they have made worthy collaborations and also attracted partners from other African countries,” which will enable us more impact makers and artistes whom one couldn’t reach in the past. Moreover, the introduction of new categories to celebrate producers, managers, stage performers and Gospel music legends, is also a boost to our profile,” he explained.

The organisers of the prestigious award, CLIMA Africa Magazine and Awards further stated in the statement that it will honour 20 impact makers around Africa and 33 African Gospel Music artistes and promotion in different categories. These include the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; legendary lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola; His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche, the Prelate of the Nigerian Methodist Church and Are Emmanuel King.

The winners in music categories are to be unveiled from the long list of nominees earlier released for public voting. However, top nominees such as Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Nosa, Mercy Chinwo, Chidinma, Dunsin Oyekan, Ada Ehi, Chioma Jesus, Hope Davies (US-based), Muyiwa Olarewaju,(UK-based), are being tipped as winners, by renowned by music critics such as MrGospel Music, Isaac Daniel and Solomon Adebisi of Ayola 95.1 Fm radio station, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

