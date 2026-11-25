Businessman Simon Oshi has announced plans to provide solar-powered electricity to rural communities nationwide through an initiative he says will be financed by his partner based in Canada, donors who are sponsors and supported by funding from the World Bank.

Speaking with journalists, Simon Oshi said the project would be implemented through Pro Solar Bridge Africa Limited, where he has been appointed chief executive officer for a five-year term.

He said the organisation would identify communities without electricity and install solar power systems at no cost to beneficiaries. Interested communities would be required to contact the organisation and submit verifiable information for assessment.

According to Simon Oshi, the organisation’s inspection team would visit prospective beneficiary communities to document their needs, assess the proposed intervention and establish how the project would be carried out. He said records of the installations and their progress would also be maintained for donors who are sponsors and his partner in Canada to monitor the use of funds and equipment.

He said the organisation was setting up a warehouse in Lagos to store the equipment, with completion expected in December.

He added that offices had been secured in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, from where the project would begin, with plans to expand to other parts next year. He said beneficiary locations would be selected based on need, and could include communities in Kano, Katsina and other states.

Simon Oshi said the initiative was not politically motivated, despite its launch during the build-up to the 2027 general elections. He said the project was intended to improve access to electricity and was not designed to advance any political campaign.

He also urged the Federal Government to support the initiative, particularly by providing security when inspection teams need to visit areas affected by insecurity.

The businessman said the solar equipment would carry a 10-year warranty, with free servicing after five years. He invited Nigerian manufacturers able to meet the same quality and warranty standards to submit proposals, saying the organisation would consider patronising local suppliers.

Simon Oshi described electricity and water as essential to household and community development, noting that reliable power was also needed to pump water. He said the organisation would focus on electricity initially, while considering other interventions in the future.

He said the project would maintain strict quality standards to minimise faults and ensure beneficiaries receive dependable equipment.