Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor has announced that Nigerian separatist leader Simon Ekpa has been released from detention in Finland.
Ejimakor made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying he learnt of Ekpa’s release from his close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga.
“ Mazi SIMON EKPA has just been FREED. His close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga, confirmed it to me just minutes ago during our telephone conversation,” Ejimakor wrote.
The announcement comes as Ekpa was expected to leave custody on November 17, 2026, according to his legal support team, which had earlier confirmed the release date.
ALSO READ: Finnish court reduces Simon Ekpa’s prison sentence to four years
The date had also attracted attention after a video circulated online, purportedly showing Ekpa walking out of a building believed to be the Finnish detention facility where he was held.
Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa in November 2024 over allegations that he used his activities to promote violence by separatist groups in southeastern Nigeria.
He was later found guilty by the Päijät-Häme District Court in September 2025 in connection with activities linked to armed separatist groups in the region.
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