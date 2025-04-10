Silverbird Man of the Year Award as affirmation of Oyebanji’s exemplary leadership

TWENTY years after the Silverbird Awards was instituted by the Silverbird Group to recognize individuals who have made significant impact on the society, the 20th edition of the foremost award held on March 16, 2025, where the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji clinched the Silverbird Man of the Year Award (2024), turned out to be a watershed, in terms of colour, character and panache. The management of Silverbird had on January 1, 2025 announced Governor Oyebanji as winner of the Man of the Year, having polled the highest number of votes to beat other nominees for the award category. Silverbird had cited Governor Oyebanji’s impressive performance and achievements in the areas of infrastructure and tourism development, social intervention for the less privileged, inclusive governance, agriculture and rural development as well as exemplary leadership, for his choice for the highly coveted award. The award ceremony held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos lived up to expectation. Apart from attracting top gladiators in business, politics and media, major stakeholders in the Ekiti Project, including the four former governors of the state were in attendance to honour Oyebanji. The former Governors- Otunba Niyi Adebyao; Chief Ayodele Fayose; Engr Segun Oni and Dr Kayode Fayemi all sat eminently at a table, which also had three frontline Ekiti leaders- Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele; Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Arc Dipo Ajayi, President, Architect Practitioners Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

Also in attendance to solidarise with Governor Oyebanji were former Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2022 Governorship election in Ekiti State, Chief Bisi Kolawole; former Deputy Governor, Prof Modupe Adelabu; Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), Senator Cyril Fasuyi; all the six Ekiti members of the House of Representatives; former NBA Secretary General, Deacon Dele Adesina (SAN); Chairman Ekiti State Council of Traditional rulers/Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, HRM Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro; Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, HRM Oba Adu Alagbado; Ajero of ijero, HRM Oba James Adebayo while the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti was represented by Olori Abosede Adejugbe. The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Bolaji Olagbaju; led some members of the House to the occasion, which was also attended by former Senators Olubunmi Adetunmbi and Babafemi Ojudu as well as all the six members in the House of Representatives- Hon Femi Bamisile, Hon Niyi Ojuawo, Hon Sola Fatoba, Hon Akintunde Rotimi, Hon Kolawole Akinlayo and Hon Biodun Omoleye, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo and other members of the state executive council.

For Ekiti people, identifying with Oyebanji on that momentous occasion was one thing they like to do with so much gusto. To them, it is the minimum they could do for a Governor who has redefined governance, scaled up socio-economic and infrastructure development of the state through prudent management of resources, fiscal discipline and by rallying all leaders from different tendencies to partake in the governance process. Ekiti people are of the opinion that Governor Oyebanji’s inclusive governance has not only engendered peace in the state, it has brought remarkable progress. And this was in massively displayed at the well attended event. Former Governor Ayodele Fayose, a PDP leader, provided an insight into the presence of the four former governors as well as the array of Ekiti leaders at the event when he was asked to make a presentation to Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mba, who was also an honoree in one of the categories of the awards.

On mounting the podium to present a plaque to one of the honouree, Fayose seized the moment as he declared Oyebanji the best among the three governors billed to be awarded at the event. “Governor Oyebanji is performing, Governor Oyebanji is fantastic and Governor Oyebanji is coming back,”, he declared. Speaking further , he delved into how Oyebanji had successfully promoted harmonious relationship among political gladiators in the state, irrespective of their political backgrounds, a development that has earned him the support and endorsement of the four former Governor. “Ekiti is the only state where a governor is being supported by all the former governors and I want to assure Nigerians that we are all well armed politically and morally to ensure that he comes back for a second term and remains in office till 2030.” The tempo of the evening took a different turn when Governor Oyebanji stepped forward to receive the Man of the Year award. He was joined on the stage by his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; the four former Governors, the Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele and a host of other leaders. He expressed profound appreciation to God and the Silverbird Group, and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his reforms, which he said had freed critical resources to the states that has helped many, including Ekiti, to pursue their developmental goals and ensure effective delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

While expressing his gratitude to the Chairman and management of Silverbird groups for nominating him and Nigerians for voting for him, the Governor said the award serves as both recognition and a challenge to do more in delivering quality leadership and impactful policies. He said he remains committed to continuing his efforts in transforming the state and improving the lives of the citizens. Oyebanji said the award is for the entire Ekiti people. “I stand here seeing myself as a captain of a team that has just won a championship. In that match, the captain may not be the best player, he may have even missed a spot kick but when the team wins, he steps forward and receive the trophy on behalf of the team. “Before the victory is won, there are a lot of activities that have taken place behind the scenes for the team to win. The coaches, the trainers, physiotherapists, the team doctors , nurses, the drivers and every other stakeholdres work behind the scenes to prepare the team for it, These people don’t wear jerseys. They don’t come to the field to play. They don’t get applauded. But, as far as I am concerned they are the real champions.

“So, tonight’s award is about those people. Some of them are here with me, some in Ekiti State, some in the diaspora, friends of our government that have stood by us, chief among them are all my bosses- former Governors of the state; Senate Leader, National and State Assembly members, Exco members and our corporate friends that have been supporting us to deliver on our promises to Ekiti people, this award goes to you.. To the Silverbird group, we are not unmindful of the responsibility this award imposes on us and I promise you that I am going to be a good ambassador of the brand and sharing this podium today with great men that have won this award before us, I can assure you that I will not let you down.

Speaking earlier while presenting the award to the Governor, the Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray Bruce commended Oyebanji for his exemplary leadership and impactful governance, stressing that the presence of all the former Governors of the state at the event to support the Governor was a clear testament of his widespread acceptance and high regard in which he is held

Senator Murray-Bruce further emphasized that the unprecedented huge number of votes cast for the Ekiti State Governor during the selection process of the award demonstrated the people’s appreciation for his performance. He noted that the Governor’s achievements in Ekiti State has resonated not just locally but nationally, showcasing his commitment to the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

Instituted in 2005, previous winners of the Silverbird Man of the Year award include, former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Fashola (SAN); former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai; former NAFDAC boss, late Prof Dora Akinyuli; former Governor Aminu Tambuwal , Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Business Mogul, Chief Mike Adenuga among others. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Mohammadu Buhari have also won the Silverbird Extraordinary Personality award.