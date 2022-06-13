Silver Jubilee: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan eulogizes Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as most enlivened

The Kogi Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barr. (Mrs) Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Ohiogu of Ebiraland has described King Ado Ibrahim Ohinoyi of Ebiraland as the most enlivened and gracious king that enthrals.

Natasha in a special felicitation message to the Ohinoyi, on his 25 years on the throne, appreciates the kind fatherly role he has continually played towards her, her family and the entire Ebira people. She further described the King as the wisest and most courageous of all.

“Your Majesty, I join millions today to celebrate you as the wisest and most courageous King on your 25 accomplishing years on the throne as the Ohinoyi of our dear Land, Ebira. You’re the most enlivened and gracious king that enthral. You’re our pride and a cynosure of our country’s tradition.





“Thank you for your kind fatherly role towards me, my family and Ebira people. May your reign be long. Amen.”

His Royal Majesty, Alh. Dr. Ado Ibrahim assumed office on 2 June 1997.