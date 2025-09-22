Latest News

Silence over Nnamdi Kanu’s health may spark crisis – Obidigbo

Collins Nnabuife
Elder statesman and President of Osisioma Foundation, Dr. Chike Obidigbo, has cautioned Nigeria’s political leaders against maintaining silence over the deteriorating health condition of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, warning that such neglect could plunge the country into a grave crisis.

Obidigbo, who spoke in a statement, accused the Nigerian political class of conspiracy and double standards, noting that the prolonged incarceration of Kanu without access to quality healthcare appears to be a calculated plot to provoke the Igbo people and trigger another genocidal attempt reminiscent of the pogrom that culminated in the civil war.

He particularly blamed politicians from the South East for turning a blind eye to Kanu’s plight, saying that while leaders from other regions collaborate to resolve social contradictions, their counterparts in the region “choose to live in denial.”

“The hypocrisy of Nigeria’s political elite over the double standards adopted against Nnamdi Kanu is troubling. The health condition of the IPOB leader should be a source of great worry to those in authority,” Obidigbo said.

Drawing a parallel with the late South African President Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned under apartheid for championing his people’s freedom, the elder statesman argued that Kanu is being unfairly punished for pursuing a different approach in his agitation for justice and equity in Nigeria.

“We have seen people who took up arms in insurrection against Nigeria offered amnesty. Armed bandits have been received on red carpets to discuss peace, yet Kanu, who called for restructuring through a referendum, is kept in solitary confinement. This is the highest expression of democratic hypocrisy,” he stated.

“Why should Kanu suffer double jeopardy for expressing frustration over Nigeria’s hypocrisy? Is he the only one calling for restructuring?” he asked.

The elder statesman further condemned the silence on the matter, warning that any attempt to let Kanu die in detention like Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could ignite fresh unrest comparable to the civil war years.

He appealed to patriotic elders of conscience not to remain aloof while “a few selfish politicians drag the country to the abyss of destruction.”

Obidigbo also urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu access to specialist medical care, dismissing speculations that he may have been poisoned. According to him, adherence to the legal principle that an accused is innocent until proven guilty is essential for preserving democratic values.

He lamented that fear of political intolerance has silenced many Igbo politicians from speaking up, stressing that President Tinubu should explore a political solution to Kanu’s case, just as he did in resolving the Rivers State political crisis.

“Unless that is done. The impression that the President wants to plunge the South East into confusion to avoid elections in the region may become plausible”, Obidigbo added.

