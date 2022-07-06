Signs that you might be an over thinker as a creative

Health
By Eunice Olaleye
over thinker as a creative
You are an over-thinker when you think excessively about the outcome of a situation. Overthinking as a creative is a common phenomenon that entails worrying excessively about the future, thinking too far about the present and dwelling on the past. How do you know if you are an overthinking as a creative? 
Every creative want to create contents that will be engaging and that would make people trust the brand and most importantly, serve them and earn you money.
 

There are various signs that are pointers to the fact that you might be over thinking as a creative

 

  • You worry about the result of contents

Content creation is not exactly as easy as it appears. You spend hours creating contents that would be consumed in a few minutes, and you start having doubts about whether to push them out or not. Because you think that no one would engage them, or you think that you’re not worthy enough to put out contents like that. It could also be that you think no one would applaud you or think that you’ve done great.

  • You read meaning to everything

Overthinking as a creative could mean that you read meaning to everything including things that don’t matter or totally concern you. You get extra suspicious about someone’s expressions and would always find a way to connect it to something about you.
You often read meaning to every statement by another person. You deduce things that they didn’t originally mean.

  • Being indecisive

You’re not able to settle for a decision for long. You don’t trust your decisions and would always feel the need to change them. It sometimes makes you appear as someone who is unstable and can’t take a bold moves without second-guessing them. But when you eventually make a decision it is almost impossible for anyone or anything to change your mind.

  • You worry about things you cannot control

Overthinking as a creative could mean sweating over things that are outside your control. You cannot control the thoughts of people around you or that of your audience. You develop panic attacks because it hurts to know that you cannot connect to their thoughts, and the only thing that is at your fingertips is assumption. It kills you to not know what’s going on in their head.

  • You plan rigorously, but end up being unproductive

You extensively plan for a long period of time and end up doing little or nothing. This is because for every plan, you change your mind a million times because it doesn’t suit the definition of perfection that your indecisive mind gives. You love to make things perfect so you give in to over-preparation.

  • Hurt by decisions that you ought to have taken, but did not

The brain has the ability to remember things that have happened in the past. For example, the times that you randomly remember that content idea that you didn’t take actions on immediately which someone else did and the result ended up being massive. So, you beat yourself up each time you remember. It could also be anything that you randomly remember that causes you pain each time you do.

  • You find it hard to control your thoughts

Overthinking as a creative could mean that you find yourself thinking rigorously about many things at the same time. And most of the time, you barely draw a conclusion from everything you’ve thought about.
 

  • You question things thoroughly till you get answers

It’s in your habit as an over-thinker to question things thoroughly till you get answers that satisfy your curiosity. People might think you’re passive aggressive, but in actual sense you’re honestly asking the questions for you to get the full picture and not misunderstand people.

  • You don’t know how to easily let go of things

Another thing about you overthinking as a creative is that you find it difficult to let go of things or issues regardless of how little it may seem. It could be compliments from your audience or community it could be insults, or anything else.

  • When you fall in love, you go all out

Creatives also fall in love. But when they do they go all out. It also applies when you just like someone or admire their personality, you’d go above and beyond for them.

  • As are time freaks

As an over-thinker, you give it your all when it comes to keeping time and hate it when others don’t.
 
 

Finally, what are the effects of overthinking as a creative?

  • Low level of productivity.
  • Poor sleep patterns.
  • Your concentration is altered.
  • Loss of weight because of loss of appetite.

Comments

