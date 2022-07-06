Signs that you might be an over thinker as a creative

You are an over-thinker when you think excessively about the outcome of a situation. Overthinking as a creative is a common phenomenon that entails worrying excessively about the future, thinking too far about the present and dwelling on the past. How do you know if you are an overthinking as a creative?

Every creative want to create contents that will be engaging and that would make people trust the brand and most importantly, serve them and earn you money.

There are various signs that are pointers to the fact that you might be over thinking as a creative



You worry about the result of contents



Content creation is not exactly as easy as it appears. You spend hours creating contents that would be consumed in a few minutes, and you start having doubts about whether to push them out or not. Because you think that no one would engage them, or you think that you’re not worthy enough to put out contents like that. It could also be that you think no one would applaud you or think that you’ve done great.

You read meaning to everything



Overthinking as a creative could mean that you read meaning to everything including things that don’t matter or totally concern you. You get extra suspicious about someone’s expressions and would always find a way to connect it to something about you.

You often read meaning to every statement by another person. You deduce things that they didn’t originally mean.

Being indecisive



You’re not able to settle for a decision for long. You don’t trust your decisions and would always feel the need to change them. It sometimes makes you appear as someone who is unstable and can’t take a bold moves without second-guessing them. But when you eventually make a decision it is almost impossible for anyone or anything to change your mind.

You worry about things you cannot control



Overthinking as a creative could mean sweating over things that are outside your control. You cannot control the thoughts of people around you or that of your audience. You develop panic attacks because it hurts to know that you cannot connect to their thoughts, and the only thing that is at your fingertips is assumption. It kills you to not know what’s going on in their head.

You plan rigorously, but end up being unproductive



You extensively plan for a long period of time and end up doing little or nothing. This is because for every plan, you change your mind a million times because it doesn’t suit the definition of perfection that your indecisive mind gives. You love to make things perfect so you give in to over-preparation.