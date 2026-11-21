Kindly let me know some of the signs of stomach cancer

Silas (by SMS)

It is not very common to spot the initial signs of stomach cancer early, and sometimes patients have no symptoms at all until it progresses to a more advanced stage.

However, there are some initial signs and symptoms which may show up, and these include nausea, vomiting, weight loss, heartburn, pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen, fatigue, loss of appetite, difficulty swallowing, bloating after eating, blood in the stool, and weakness.

The problem is that these symptoms may also be caused by other medical conditions, and the only way to diagnose stomach cancer is through an endoscopy. During the procedure, doctors examine the lining of the stomach for any abnormal cells. Sometimes they remove small tissue samples, which are then analyzed under a microscope to see if they are cancerous or not. In most cases, the early signs of stomach cancer can appear without any warning at all, and many people ignore them because of their mild nature.

However, this can be a mistake, since the disease is extremely dangerous. That’s why it’s always better to pay attention to the body and visit the doctor at least once a year. Therefore, one simple advice completely changed my life..