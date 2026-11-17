Fatty liver disease is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver. Although a small amount of fat in the liver is normal, excessive accumulation can lead to inflammation, liver damage and, in some cases, serious complications.

The condition is often associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood sugar and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. It can also occur in people who do not drink alcohol.

One of the challenges of fatty liver disease is that it often develops without noticeable symptoms, particularly in its early stages.

Many people discover they have it during routine blood tests or an ultrasound scan carried out for another reason.

However, symptoms may appear as the condition progresses. Some signs may also indicate advanced liver disease rather than fatty liver alone.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights seven signs of fatty liver disease you should know.

Persistent fatigue

Unusual tiredness is one of the possible symptoms associated with fatty liver disease.

A person may feel constantly exhausted, experience low energy or struggle to complete everyday activities, even after getting enough rest.

However, fatigue is not specific to liver disease. It can also result from anaemia, poor sleep, infections, nutritional deficiencies and several other medical conditions. When persistent tiredness occurs alongside other symptoms or known risk factors for fatty liver disease, medical assessment may be necessary.

Discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen

Some people with fatty liver disease experience discomfort in the upper right part of the abdomen, just below the ribs. This is where the liver is located. When the liver becomes enlarged, it may stretch the surrounding covering, causing a dull ache, pressure or a feeling of fullness.

The discomfort may be mild and persistent rather than sharp or severe. However, pain in this area can have several causes, including gallbladder problems, digestive conditions and muscle strain. It should not automatically be attributed to fatty liver disease.

Jaundice

Jaundice is a yellow discolouration of the skin and the whites of the eyes. It occurs when bilirubin, a yellow substance produced during the breakdown of red blood cells, accumulates in the body.A healthy liver processes bilirubin and helps remove it through bile. When liver function becomes significantly impaired, bilirubin may build up and cause jaundice.

Although jaundice is not a typical early sign of uncomplicated fatty liver disease, it can occur when serious liver damage or another condition affecting the liver or bile ducts develops. Anyone who notices yellowing of the eyes or skin should seek prompt medical assessment.

Swelling of the abdomen

An unusually swollen abdomen may be a sign of fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity, a condition known as ascites. Ascites can develop in advanced liver disease, particularly when cirrhosis causes changes in blood circulation and reduces the liver’s ability to produce certain proteins involved in maintaining fluid balance.

The abdomen may gradually become larger, feel tight or appear unusually swollen. Some people may also experience discomfort, reduced appetite or difficulty breathing when the fluid accumulation is significant. Ascites is not an ordinary symptom of early fatty liver disease. It may indicate serious liver damage and requires medical attention.

Swelling of the feet

Swelling of the feet, ankles and lower legs can occur in people with advanced liver disease.

This may happen when the damaged liver produces insufficient albumin, a protein that helps keep fluid within blood vessels. Changes in circulation can also contribute to fluid accumulation in body tissues.

The swelling may affect both legs and become more noticeable around the ankles and feet.

However, leg swelling can also result from heart disease, kidney problems, certain medications and poor circulation. A healthcare professional should assess persistent or unexplained swelling to identify the cause.

Spider-like blood vessels on the skin

Small, visible blood vessels that spread out from a central red spot are known as spider angiomas or spider naevi. They commonly appear on the chest, neck, face and arms. The vessels may resemble a small spider, with a central point and thin branches extending outwards.

Although they can occur in healthy people, multiple spider angiomas may be associated with chronic liver disease and changes in hormone metabolism. They are more commonly linked to advanced liver conditions than to uncomplicated fatty liver disease.

Redness of the palms

Palmar erythema is a condition in which the palms become unusually red, particularly around the base of the thumb and little finger.

The redness may affect both hands and sometimes feel warm, although it is not usually painful.

It can occur in people with chronic liver disease because changes in blood vessel activity and hormone levels may affect circulation in the skin. However, palmar erythema is not exclusive to liver disease. It may also occur during pregnancy, with certain medical conditions or without an identifiable cause.