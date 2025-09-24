Significance of Oranmiyan in Yorubaland

By Olawuni Rebecca Toyin

Oranmiyan was a legendary king, warrior, and adventurer who played a foundational role in Yoruba history. He is credited with founding both the Oyo Empire and the Benin Kingdom. Oranmiyan was the youngest son of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race. He established Oyo as its first Alaafin around 1300 AD and also laid the foundation for the Benin Kingdom, appointing his son, Eweka I, as the first Oba of Benin.

According to Yoruba mythology, Oranmiyan was a skilled hunter who grew up in Ile-Ife. He became widely known for his extraordinary physical and mystical powers. As a powerful warrior, he conquered many towns and eventually returned to Ile-Ife, where he died and was buried in a sacred grove. During his lifetime, Oranmiyan played a crucial role in connecting Ile-Ife to both the Benin Kingdom and the Oyo Empire. He was a fearless traveler and warrior with a passion for expanding territories.

Oranmiyan’s presence in Yorubaland was eventually diminished due to the fall of the Oyo Empire—also known as Oyo-Ile or Old Oyo—which began to decline in the early 19th century. This empire was once a dominant West African power, known for its centralised government, military strength, and trade dominance, especially during the 17th and 18th centuries.

He founded the city of Oyo-Ile, which his descendants later expanded into an empire. Oranmiyan also engaged in military campaigns against neighboring groups such as the Bariba to the north. He married Princess Torosi, a Tapa woman who became the mother of Sango (also known as AkataYeri). He was also married to the legendary Moremi Ajasoro.

Oral traditions from Ile-Ife recount that while Oranmiyan held the title of Ooni of Ife, his constant war expeditions to defend and expand Yoruba territories gave his dynasty influence across different regions. Among his notable sons were Ajaka, Eweka, and Sango.

The decline of Oranmiyan’s dynasty in Yorubaland

Several factors contributed to the decline and eventual collapse of the Oranmiyan dynasty and the Oyo Empire. These include: Internal strife and political instability. The empire was plagued by succession disputes, internal power struggles, and conflicts among the ruling elite. These issues weakened central authority and hindered the empire’s ability to manage its vast territories effectively.

Decline of military power: The Oyo empire’s military was once its greatest strength, but over time, its forces weakened. This decline made the empire vulnerable to attacks from external enemies and internal revolts.

Rise of regional powers: As the empire weakened, nearby states and regions—some originally founded or influenced by Oranmiyan—gained strength and autonomy. Powers such as the Fulani Jihadist states and the Egbado (later known as Abeokuta) began to challenge the authority and dominance of the Oyo Empire.

British colonial influence: The growing presence of British colonial forces in West Africa played a significant role in dismantling traditional ruling systems. The British sought to control trade routes and political structures, leading to conflicts that further weakened the Oyo Empire and hastened the end of Oranmiyan’s ruling legacy.

Economic challenges: The decline of major trade routes and access to critical resources eroded the financial stability of the empire. This economic downturn further undermined its political and military power.

The Sokoto Caliphate: The emergence of the Sokoto Caliphate, a powerful Islamic empire in Northern Nigeria, posed a major threat to the Oyo Empire. The spread of the caliphate’s influence led to military conflicts that further destabilised Yorubaland.

The final collapse of the Oyo Empire came in 1837 when Oyo-Ile, the empire’s capital, was sacked by a coalition of rebel forces. This marked the official end of the centralized Oyo Empire and the fragmentation of the Yoruba people into smaller kingdoms and states.

Conclusion: The era of Oranmiyan was one of adventure, warfare, and expansion. He traveled far and wide, establishing a powerful dynasty centered in Oyo-Ile. After ruling for many years, he returned to Ile-Ife, the spiritual cradle of the Yoruba people, where he ascended the throne as Ooni and eventually passed away.

Oranmiyan remains a symbol of strength, legacy, and unity in Yoruba history. Though his dynasty eventually declined, his contributions laid the foundation for some of the most significant political and cultural institutions in Yorubaland.

•Olawuni is Chief Museum Education Officer, National Museum, Ile-Ife.

