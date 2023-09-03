Nigerians on social media have continued to react to the decision of the management of the popular Nigerian water brand, Aquafina, to invite a young Nigerian street hawker, Wisdom Alfred, also known as Dr. H20, to their Lagos office.

Dr. H20 first caught public attention after a video of him fluently using the English language to market Aquafina bottled water went viral on the internet recently.

In the video posted by @taadelodun on X (Formerly Twitter), the young man was captured brilliantly convincing bus passengers of the need to settle for Aquafina water.

He also went further to explain in detail the qualities of the water as well as the benefits customers will get from buying it.

Since the video made it to the internet, it has continued to generate different reactions from people, with some wondering what such a young man with firm control of the English language is doing on the streets hawking.

The video has, however, caught the attention of the water brand, who invited him over for an event hosted by the water brand.

At the event, Dr. H20 also met with Guinness World Record-holder Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, and veteran actress Kate Henshaw, among other ambassadors of the brand who were spotted hanging out with him at the event.

The young man once again markets the water product to the awe of Hilda Baci, Kate Henshaw, and others who were present at the event. After being impressed with Dr. H20’s eloquent marketing, Hilda Baci promised to sign him on a contract.

Following the invitations by Aquafina, Nigerians have taken to X to enjoin the water brand to sign up the young man as their latest ambassador.

Reacting to the invitation @Ijeomaeze1988 tweeted, “He deserves to be aquafina Ambassador. Is there any better way to advertise a product than this♥️”

“If dem no sign him, e go too pain me.” @yhettyqueen1 wrote.





@_ObarthC wrote, “This is what good brands do, good one Aquafina 👏”

Another user, @Tayvon_young wrote, “Commendable! 👏🏼👏🏼I’m glad he got the recognition he deserves.”

