Sign electoral amendment bill into law, CSOs beg Buhari 

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the long-expected Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is speedily signed into law.

It said this will open doors to electoral reforms in the country.

The group’s Convener, Jacob Okpanachi made the appeal at a world press conference held yesterday in Abuja.

“We commend the President on the increment in the salaries of the Nigerian police force which we believe is fundamental to good performance, in the same vein we also urge him to sign the long-expected Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill into law in line with his promise to deliver to Nigerians a good election; as we believe it will open doors to electoral reforms in Nigeria as desired by the entire masses,” he said.

Also, he stressed the need for political players to allow power rotation to Southern Nigeria in line with the spirit of Nationalism and a call for unity.

He noted that the group had held roundtable discourses, town hall meetings, and interactive citizen’s engagements (ICE) saying: “All these have culminated into our decisions which #thenextpresident as a project have seen the need for power rotation to South, a mirror effect from her most recent consultations.

“Thus we hereby reiterate that it is sacrosanct for our political parties, opinion moulders, youth and students based groups and all stakeholders to get involved in this power shift campaign.”

He said the group’s project is a civil society intervention programme that seeks to help reorganize electioneering by providing an interface between critical stakeholders with the view to generating discourses and activities that will enhance citizens’ participation in the leadership recruitment process in the 2023 general election.

