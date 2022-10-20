SIFAX Off Dock boss becomes CILT fellow

CAPTAIN Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock Nigeria Limited, has been conferred with the fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Nigeria.

At the event held in Lagos recently, Mrs. MfonUsoro, President, of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport said the new awardees comprise leading figures who have distinguished themselves in the area of logistics and transport over the years in their various organisations.

Olugbade, who has been a transport and logistics expert with over thirty years’ experience, is currently the Executive Director overseeing all the SIFAX Group’s inland container depots. He was Nigeria’s erstwhile Alternate Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London between 2011 and 2016.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Maritime Transport Management from the Nautical Institute for Technology, Rivers State University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt and Master Class Revalidation Certificates from the University of Tasmania, Australia and Australian Maritime College Launceston, Tasmania. He also possesses 1st Mate & 2nd Mate Certificate of Competency from Arab Maritime Transport Academy, Alexandria, Egypt and a National Diploma in Nautical Science from Maritime Academy of Nigeria.

Olugbade, while reacting to the honour, lauded CILT for the recognition and promised to contribute more to the development of the maritime industry and be a good ambassador of the institute.