SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, the haulage subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has boosted its operations with the acquisition of 13 new trucks.

The trucks, which are 33 tonnes 6×4 MAN diesel vehicles with 400 horsepower, will help the company increase its market share and competitiveness in long-distance and interstate deliveries.

The acquisition brings the trucks in the company’s fleet to 114.

According to the General Manager, SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, Adewale Adetayo, the truck additions became necessary due to the upsurge in demand for the company’s haulage services across the country.

He said, “In order to maintain our market dominance and expansion to various new routes within the country, management decided to embark on the purchase of these new trucks. Our target is to expand rapidly and we have mapped out a strategic plan to acquire 200 new trucks before the end of the 2024 business year. This will be done in phases and we have started with 13 for now. We hope to buy another 20 in the next phase of our acquisition plan.”

Speaking on the brand of trucks purchased, Adetayo said the company went for the MAN diesel brand, which is a German product, because of its high rating in the logistics ecosystem, durability, load-bearing capability, driving stability and adaptability.

Dr Taiwo Afolabi, chairman, SIFAX Group, noted that the company has always braved the odds to invest more in the Nigerian economy during downtimes.

“We are aware many businesses are not favourably disposed to investing at this moment due to the prevailing economic reality. But the reality is that some economic activities like production and movement of goods will almost always demand for haulage services even in challenging times. We are scaling up through the acquisition of these trucks because of the huge potential in the industry.

“The economic outlook for the country is looking bright and we know that once the economy bounces back, we would reap the rewards of our investments. Many businesses, both existing and potential clients, continue to reach out to us due to the credibility and efficiency we have achieved over the years. To meet these agreements, we need a larger fleet,” he noted.