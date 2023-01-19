SIFAX ICT records 8736 hours zero lost time injury

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has achieved a massive feat by recording 8,736 hours of zero lost time to injury (LTI) during operations at the terminal.

This was disclosed by Mr. Paul Linden, Managing Director, SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, during the company’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Week held recently.

According to Linden, after a few minor accidents recorded during the company’s first year of operations between 2020 and 2021, the terminal’s management did a thorough review and evaluation of its health and safety processes and procedures with a view to minimising accidents in the terminal.

He said: “The terminal is glad to announce that we recorded zero accidents in the 2022 business year. This is a good one for us and we will improve on this in the coming years. I must applaud our HSE team for the thorough job of making sure that all staff and visitors comply with the policies of the terminal. Through their efforts we can roll out the drum to celebrate one year injury free work place. A special thank you to all our staff for their cooperation too”.

Mr. Godwin Okoyeaniche, Head of HSE, SIFAX ICT explained that the terminal was able to achieve this feat due to collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

“We are celebrating the 2022 HSE Week to appreciate all our stakeholders for their support towards helping us achieve a zero LTI this year. We promise that the New Year 2023 will bring more possibilities for us all”, he said.

Mr. Bode Ojeniyi, Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group remarked that the Group’s mantra of ‘Safety First’ has engineered a safe work environment for all its employees, clients and other stakeholders. He noted further that the company has invested heavily in health and safety equipment as well as training of its personnel in order to make the workplace safe.

In his words: “Across all our Group entities, we were deliberate about health and safety in the 2022 business year, and we made a lot of progress in this regard. This progress recorded at Sifax ICT is a great achievement for us and we intend to make this a template for all our subsidiaries going into the future”.