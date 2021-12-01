SIFAX Group, Head Communications shine at BrandCom awards

For its phenomenal growth and impactful service delivery in the course of the year, SIFAX Group, a group of companies with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services and Hospitality, has won the Most Outstanding Maritime Brand of the Year at the 2021 Brandcom Awards.

The Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, also clinched the Most Outstanding Corporate Communications Professional of the Year (Maritime) award.

The annual event is organised by the Brand Communicator, a leading brand and marketing magazine.

Speaking at the occasion, Joshua Ajayi, Publisher of Brand Communicator and Convener of Brandcom awards, noted that SIFAX Group had distinguished itself as a force to reckon with in terms of quality service delivery and excellent customer relationship, which he noted, have set the company apart among its competitors. He also noted that since Olumuyiwa Akande took over the reins as the Head of Corporate Communications of SIFAX Group, he had ingeniously and creatively positioned the Group favourably as a reputable brand, noting that the media has tremendously enjoyed his support which has translated to better media mileage and corporate reputation for the company.

“Today, we are celebrating a brand and corporate communications expert. SIFAX Group as a brand has grown over the years to become a household name in the country and beyond. The company offers quality service delivery while also affecting society positively through its socially-impactful initiatives. Behind such a feat is a communications expert who has favourably positioned the brand through novel and innovative ideas. We appreciate the work done by SIFAX Group and its Head of Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande. That is the reason we are conferring these awards on them”, he said.

While receiving the award on behalf of the Group, Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, Administration, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, said the honour is a motivation to continually deliver best value by the SIFAX Group family to all its stakeholders.

“With this award, we promise to continually give our best to make sure that we maintain the standards we have set in the industry. We are grateful for this award and we say thank you to Brandcom”, he said.

In his own words, Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, dedicated his award to his team members and all SIFAX Group staff who have supported him in achieving success on the job.

“I am very excited to have won this award. It means a lot to me and I assure you that I will continue to give my best to make sure that SIFAX Group remains a golden and valuable brand,” he explained.

