Sierra Leonian artiste, KingChiefLee, makes waves with new single ‘Troubling’

In a compelling turn of events for Sierra Leone’s music landscape, rising artist Ibrahim Lee Sesay, popularly known as ‘KingChiefLee’, is making waves with his latest single, ‘Troubling’, a bold and emotionally charged anthem already capturing attention across West Africa.

Rooted in his personal journey and the vibrant, often overlooked streets of Freetown, KingChiefLee’s music stands out for its authenticity and fearless expression. His lyrics echo the voices of a people determined to rise above adversity, and his unique blend of Afro rhythms and streetwise lyricism sets him apart from his peers.

“I like good music and good beats. I can flow in any song you put me on,” KingChiefLee said confidently, speaking on the versatility that defines his style.

The single positions KingChiefLee not just as another new name, but as a storyteller with something powerful to say—and the talent to say it well.

Far from slowing down, the young artiste is already preparing to broaden his horizons. His upcoming single, “Slow Down,” will feature Tanzanian artist Taylor G, a move that signals his ambition to bridge musical cultures between West and East Africa.

“I want to be one of the greatest to ever do it for Sierra Leone,” he shared.

As global interest in African voices continues to grow, KingChiefLee represents a fresh and fearless energy from Sierra Leone — one that refuses to be boxed in by genre or geography.

