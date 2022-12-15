Side effects of hair dyeing

Dyeing hair a different colour is the new trend in town. Both men and women tend to dye their hair in order to explore colours and also in the name of fashion.

These days, people turn their gray hair to black hair using various hair dyes that contain harmful chemicals. This is part of fashion for some but a way to maintain youthfulness for others.

However, dyeing your hair might not be the best idea for you. Hair dyes contain chemicals that might have huge side effects on your hair and even your health. Adding dye to your hair means feeding it with unhealthy chemicals. It damages your hair and also makes you prone to various health challenges that can tamper with your wellbeing.

Below in this article, you will realise reasons you should not consider colouring your hair with those chemical fillers products referred to as hair dye.

1. It causes hair loss

It is very obvious that consistent use of chemicals can be quite harmful to your health and even your skin. Using chemicals on your hair causes hair damage, which eventually results in hair loss. Some hair dyes consist of chemicals like ammonia and peroxide which are very harmful to your hair’s health. These chemicals lead to hair fall, split ends, weak hair and hair loss.

Most hair that is usually coloured ends up losing its volume and strength.

2. It might cause cancer

Most hair dyes contain cancerous chemicals that can be a threat to your health. Using hair dye frequently increases the risk of cancer. Hair dyes consist of chemicals that could trigger cancerous cells sooner or later.

3. It causes dry hair

The repeated use of colouring deprives your hair of the necessary moisture it needs. This is as a result of the various chemicals it contains. It sucks all the moisture from your scalp and also weakens its root.

4. It causes skin diseases.

Hair dye contains chemicals that are quite harmful to the skin. Any contact with the skin might cause skin irritation or skin cancer. Some hair dyes burn the skin if caution is not taken.

5. It causes eye problem





Are you aware that hair dye causes eye problems or diseases like conjunctivitis? Your eyes are quite sensitive to all the chemicals found in hair dye. When chemicals from the hair dye make contact with your face they can cause conjunctivitis or pink eye.

