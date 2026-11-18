FOUNDER and Trustee of the Sickle Cell Hope and Life Foundation (SCHAF), Professor Adeyinka Falusi, has urged the Federal and state governments to introduce compulsory sickle cell education in schools and provide accessible genotype testing facilities across local government areas (LGAs).

She made the call at SCHAF’s Sickle Cell Awareness Oratory Contest, which featured students from 11 schools to deepen young people’s understanding of the disease and promote informed health decisions.

Falusi said the initiative aligned with the foundation’s mission, established in 2012, to reduce Nigeria’s sickle cell burden through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

She stressed that efforts to tackle the disease must go beyond caring for affected individuals to educating younger generations about its genetic implications.

“You don’t just take care of people who are born with sickle cell disease. You want to prepare the community against having more and more sickle cell disease patients. Therefore, what we are doing today is awareness and education,” she said.

Falusi advocated incorporating sickle cell education into the national school curriculum, beginning at primary school and continuing through tertiary institutions. She expressed concern that many Nigerians, including professionals, still confuse blood group with haemoglobin genotype.

“Once they know, they can make their own informed decisions. They don’t have to wait until a church member tells them, ‘Don’t marry somebody.’ No. They already know what is involved in this problem,” she stated.

She said SCHAF provided participating schools with educational materials a month before the contest, encouraging students to research the subject and share their knowledge with their families and communities.

On government intervention, Falusi called for point-of-care genotype testing equipment across LGAs to improve access to accurate testing.

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Estimating the cost of the equipment at about N2.6 million, she urged elected representatives to provide the facilities for their constituencies and support the training of healthcare personnel.

“Every local government can have point-of-care testing. It is a simple test. You can do it anywhere, but the equipment has to be there. And it is not that expensive,” she said.

Describing Nigeria as having the world’s highest sickle cell burden, she urged increased investment in modern diagnostic technology and public awareness. She added that SCHAF was not seeking to dictate marriage choices but to ensure people understood their genotypes and the implications of different genotype combinations.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion, Professor Olaitan Soyannwo, urged parents to educate their children about sickle cell disease and genotype testing early in life rather than waiting until they were ready for marriage.

Soyannwo, President of the Centre for Palliative Care Nigeria and a retired professor of anesthesia at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said early education could help prevent the disease and improve support for affected individuals.

She noted that informed students could educate their peers and communities while helping to prevent discrimination and bullying against children living with sickle cell disease, increasingly referred to by advocates as warriors.

She cautioned that delaying genotype discussions until marriage could be problematic because emotional attachments to prospective partners might already have developed. She explained that people without sickle cell disease could still carry the sickle cell trait and have affected children if their partners also carried relevant haemoglobin variants.

Earlier, a consultant pediatrician at UCH, Ibadan, Dr Amarachi Maduagwu, urged parents and people living with sickle cell disease to recognise crisis symptoms early and seek prompt medical attention.

She identified bone pain as the most common form of crisis and advised adequate hydration and appropriate analgesics.

“For bone pain crisis, there are home remedies that we recommend. Primarily is to hydrate. For all crises, hydrate adequately and use analgesics,” she said.

She, however, warned that fever in anyone living with sickle cell disease requires immediate medical attention.

Maduagwu commended SCHAF’s awareness campaign, saying sustained education could encourage early treatment, improve health outcomes, and reduce stigma.