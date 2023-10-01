No fewer than 100 people have been screened free on Sickle cell disease as 60 patients received cash donations from Zamfara state government.

The screening exercise was conducted Sunday during the end of the month sickle cell campaign organized by the Zamfara state government through the ministry of women, children and Social development in the state.

Speaking during the occasion held in Gusau, the state capital, the first lady Hajiya Huriya Dauda Lawal who was represented by the commissioner, ministry of women, children and Social development, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, said the state is determined to assist patients with medications.

“About 100 people have benefited from free sickle cell disease screening exercise, and 60 patients living with the disease received financial support during this end of month sickle cell disease campaign in the state.”

She stressed that Governor Dauda Lawal is committed to the well-being of women and children in the areas of Healthcare delivery, Education and Empowerment among others. “I encouraged people to carry out tests so as to know their Genotype before getting married”.

According to her, the major challenges facing sickle cell patients was constant medication and the administration of Governor Lawal was ever ready to assist them.

She further said that helping individuals and families affected by the genetic blood disorder requires a collective effort and appealed to philanthropists in the state to complement the state government’s effort in that direction.

Earlier on, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of women children and Social development, Dr Habibu Yalwa, disclosed that patients with sickle cell diseases mostly in rural communities suffer mostly and the state government will ensure that healthcare is delivered equitably for all.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke during the campaign thanked the state government for the continued support being offered to them and appealed for a more constant supply of free drugs in the state.

During the end of month campaign, groups of individuals and organizations staged a work over from the ministry of women, children and social development premises to the palace of Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

The Emir commended the Governor’s foresight, lauded the programme and urged for more awareness and campaigns to save lives from sickle cell anemia disease.

