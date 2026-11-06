Shun self-centeredness, new C&S Movement Church tasks politicians

The newly installed spiritual father of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, His Grace, Pastor (Dr) Gabriel Olayinka Kassim, has urged political leaders in the country to shun self-centredness to promote national growth and development.

Speaking with journalists shortly after his installation as the seventh spiritual father of the church at Galilee Land, Orile Igbon, Oyo State, Pastor Kassim said politicians should prioritise the country’s future over personal gain, stressing that “whatever you sow, that is what you reap”.

The C&S Movement Church leader, who maintained that politics was not a dirty game, urged politicians to remain faithful in their dealings.

“Politics is not a dirty game, because it is through politics that we have a government and those in the opposition. And without opposition, government cannot run properly. So, politicians should be faithful in what they do. They should follow good examples and not those who are doing it wrongly,” he said.

The spiritual father, who described Nigerian youths as the country’s future leaders, advised them not to dwell on the shortcomings of the present government but to remain determined to demonstrate integrity and good leadership if given the opportunity to serve.

“I call on our youth to choose the right person and follow the right path,” he said.

As he assumed leadership of the church, he called on members to promote faithfulness, unity and commitment to ensure its continued growth.

On security, the spiritual father urged Nigerians to pray ceaselessly over the persistent insecurity in parts of the country, saying that human security ultimately depended on God.

“Security of human beings depends on God. If you faithfully and ceaselessly call on the Lord, the Lord will deliver us,” he said.

He added that those involved in kidnapping for ransom and financial gain were motivated by personal interests and should recognise that everything people have and need ultimately comes from God.