Shun internet fraud, other evil acts, cleric advises youths

GENERAL Overseer the Saints Gospel Church of Christ (Hand of Fire), Prophet Jacob Shodeinde, has lamented the increasing engagement of Nigerian youths in internet fraud and other criminal activities.

Shodeinde advised that dignity in labour and godly living should be embraced over wasteful living and the craze of overnight wealth.

“Nigeria youths, should be going to church and try to know God for themselves. I pray that some of the youths who are heartless and want to make money by all means would be arrested for Christ this year the man of God prayed,” he stated.

Speaking on insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic and faulty leadership, Shodeinde said the challenges can only be over by divine intervention, just as he called on Nigerians to continue in prayers.

“God will arrest the Boko Haram members, bandits, kidnappers and other wicked people in Nigeria. If we can pray, God is able to turn things around better for us. It is very important to note that there is no disease God cannot heal and COVID-19 is not an exceptional issue. Our God is very able. I can tell you that the pandemic is part of the signs of end time.

“I will advise people to get prepare, Christ is coming soon. I pray may we not witness any kind of disease in 2022. God mercies should continue to show on us. We should continue to pray for our leaders because nobody is perfect. Our leaders need our prayers always because they are human being. If things are not going well in government, it is the duty of the people to pray for their leaders,” he added.