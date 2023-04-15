An Islamic women’s group, Sisters of Jannah, Ibadan Zone, has called on its members and Muslims generally to shun gossip and backbiting during Ramadan and after.

Speaking during an iftar hosted by one of its members, sister Nurat Oyewumi Suleiman, at her residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State recently, the Zonal Coordinator, Alhaja Khadijah Olatorera Rufai, stated that backbiting and gossip are against the preaching of the holy prophet (SAW) and the tenets of Islam.

She called on Muslims to always get busy with things that are productive and add value to their lives rather than getting involved in gossip and backbiting during Ramadan and thereafter.

Sisters of Jannah was founded in 2017 through Hajia Ramat Aliyu on Facebook which has materialised into various physical zones of which Ibadan zone is among the pioneer zones.

Sisters of Jannah has been touching lives through various yearly programmes part of which are mop-up, Child Molestation awareness programmes and cancer awareness programmes.

One of the group’s outreach is Ramadan Care, which is a usual practice to feed inmates for the last ten days of Ramadan which is currently going on at Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan, Oyo state.

