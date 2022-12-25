Shun ethnic, political, religious sentiments to make Nigeria, Africa better —Ositelu

Primate of The Church of The Lord Worldwide (TCLW), Most Reverend Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, has advised all Nigerians to embrace the best in all spheres of life and shun any form of ethnic, political and religious sentiments.

Ositelu made this known at the special thanksgiving service on his election as president of the World Council of Churches (WCC) for Africa by delegates at the 11th WCC General Assembly on September 5, in Karlsruhe, Germany, at the Victory Night Ground of the church, Ogere Remo, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway last Saturday.

Speaking at the event graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, Ositelu noted that his election as the president of WCC was a great testimony.

“I contested for the presidency of the Christian Council of Nigeria, but I didn’t win, so I became the vice-president. Also, I have contested for the All-African Conference of Churches based in Nairobi, Kenya, I didn’t win, but I was an executive member.

“All these happened because they see the quality. The problem we have in Africa is too much sentiment unlike Europe.

“I was the only African in the parliament in Europe and they elected me as their president. They went for quality irrespective of geographical location. It is only in Africa people center on sentiment. Until we shun ethnic, political and religious sentiments in Africa, we will not be better.

Speaking on his plan, Ositelu stated that one of his priorities would be that the world community of churches should take Africa seriously.

“We have taken a step and we want the church at large to be on the lookout as we will begin to unfold our plans from next year. We want to bring the World Community of Christians to Nigeria. We want them to come and see directly that the Nigeria they see from afar or hear about is different.

“We will continue to preach to the people through the words of the scriptures to leave amicably in truth and love among one another. The sky is so big for everyone to fly so there is no course for all this violence. I think misconception and misinterpretation of the Bible and Quran are the major causes of violence we have in the society today and it can be overcome through advocacies and teachings among Nigerians.”