Shun divisive politics, Governor Sule tells contestants

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has called on contestants for various positions in the forthcoming general elections in the state, to avoid actions that may lead to a breach of peace.

He warned that the administration under his leadership will not condone politics of division, rivalry and thuggery as the campaign commences ahead of the elections.

He noted that the Electoral Act, 2022 and the country’s constitution stipulated the rules of engagement during the campaigns and elections while urging politicians to stick to the rules and regulations.

The warning forms part of the text of his budget presentation to the State House of Assembly for approval.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in all tiers of elections based on its track record of performance, to enable it to leverage its success so far achieved.

He said, “Let me use the opportunity of this presentation to appeal to our brothers and sisters who are contesting for positions from different political parties to play politics in accordance with the rule of engagement.

“I urge you to play politics without bitterness and to carry out campaigns in a manner that will enhance the progress and development of our dear State. Peace in Nasarawa State is for the benefit of all. Lack of it will affect everyone.





“Let me re-echo that as a people with a common destiny, we cannot encourage politics of division, rivalry and thuggery in our dear State.

“I call on the people of Nasarawa State to see what this Administration has done in all spheres of human development as a yardstick for voting for right candidates in the forthcoming general election for continuity and sustainable progress and development of Nasarawa State.”