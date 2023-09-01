A social media influencer and actress, Adedamola Adewale, popularly called Adeherself, has charged members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) and other youths across the country to shun any involvement in computer-related frauds.

Adewale, who according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now a strategic stakeholder in the anti-graft war, gave the charge on Thursday, August 31, 2023, during a sensitisation programme organised by the anti-graft agency at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

During the interactive session with the corps members, Adedamola, also a model, urged the corps members to steer clear of criminality, while enlightening them on ways to become successful as young adults, using the internet.

According to her, “There are boundless opportunities on the internet, which you can put to good use and harness for financial upgrades, rather than fraudulent activities and commission of crimes.

“As young adults, we sometimes overlook our wrongs and disregard the fact that the law of Karma will always prevail.”

Adedamola also decried the increasing rate of criminality among the youth, saying that the development had given the generality of Nigerians a bad reputation.

She said: “Everywhere you go to as a Nigerian youth, you are stigmatised as a scammer or a criminal. Isn’t this a matter of grave concern? I believe you feel the same way as I feel right now.

“Nobody is saying that making money and having a financial upgrade through the internet is wrong, but when it is fraudulent and illegal, it could cost the victim pain, despair, and even death. Have you imagined yourself being a victim? Have you imagined your parents being the victims? Have you also imagined being swindled of your life savings by a total stranger? That must be unimaginable!”

She, therefore, enjoined the youth to deploy their talents to worthy activities, saying that “The same energy and smartness you put together to scam innocent organizations and persons can be put together to explore money-making opportunities online, such as partnering with companies, involving yourselves in entrepreneurship activities, learning internet trade, making YouTube videos and earning the same Dollars you struggle to scam people of.

“Technology has given us so many opportunities to achieve our goals without denying others their lifetime happiness. You can be an online writer for producers, home and abroad; you can venture into YouTube content and get paid directly; you can use your tech skills better by getting involved in cybersecurity; you can buy and sell through the internet and many more.

“I am able to achieve my acting goals and dreams as a comedian, thanks to the same internet. So, if I can, why can’t you?”





