Shun corruption, rescue Nigeria — Clergy charges civil servants

The Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, Wuye, Sarah Omaku, has challenged civil servants in Nigeria to lead the change and national rebirth the nation requires at the moment by being incorruptible and cutting down waste in governance process.

Highlighting the critical role of civil service in the nation’s development, Omakwu said “if the civil servants sit up Nigeria will sit up”.

The clergy gave the charge during the 2025 Civil Service Christian Thanksgiving at the Family Worship Centre in Abuja, where the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, said the ongoing reforms and transformation is rooted in divine guidance, national purpose.

Pastor Omaku particularly charged workers in public service in Nigeria to rescue the country from the grave-like situation the nation has found herself, by stopping the endemic corruption, reduce waste, promote transparency and accountability in government business, while ensuring productivity and efficiency in service delivery to Nigerians.

“My only charge to you is to do more. Be honest and sincere. Do your work, rescue Nigeria. Bring us out of this pit we are in by doing good work, by being productive, being efficient, being incorruptible. Let files not get lost.

“Let people not pay before they get services done. Remember that the Bible says we are all going to stand before the judgment seat of Christ and we will give account of everything we have done in the flesh,” she stated.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, in her remark, during the Thanksgiving Service, noted that the ongoing reforms and administrative progress in the Nigeria Civil Service is rooted in divine guidance, national purpose, and institutional commitment.

She emphasized that the occasion was not just a religious tradition, but a moment of deep gratitude to God for His faithfulness in strengthening the nation’s bureaucracy.

“With a heart full of gratitude and reverence for God Almighty, we gather today to acknowledge His unwavering faithfulness, sustaining grace, and divine guidance in our lives and in our service to Nigeria,” she said, addressing a congregation that included senior civil servants, directors, and development partners.

The Thanksgiving service, held as part of activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week, provided an opportunity to reflect on the achievements recorded in the past year, especially under ongoing public sector reforms. Mrs. Walson-Jack highlighted notable improvements in policy implementation, service delivery, innovation, and institutional accountability — all of which she credited to God’s grace.

“We thank God for creativity, innovation, and reforms that have driven transformative progress across Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” she added. “We are also grateful for a supportive President whose confidence in civil service reforms continues to provide strategic direction and encouragement.”

She also acknowledged the contributions of international and local development partners who, through funding and technical support, have played a vital role in capacity building and institutional strengthening within the civil service.

In her appeal to the church, the Head of Service urged continued prayers for Nigeria’s public institutions, stating that the journey of reform must be anchored in faith, integrity, and national interest.

“As we fellowship today, we humbly request that the church lift the Nigerian Civil Service in prayer, asking that the transformation we earnestly pursue may take root and flourish.”

As the weeklong Civil Service Week progresses, Mrs. Walson-Jack called on all civil servants to remain steadfast, compassionate, and purpose-driven in their duties.

She reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to transparent governance, value-driven leadership, and the overall development agenda of the nation.

