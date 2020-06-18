Shun acts capable of causing disunity, Alake charges Egba Muslims

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has charged Muslim faithful in Egbaland, to shun acts of that are capable of causing disunity and work for the progress of Ogun State.

The monarch gave the charge, on Thursday, when the Muslim community in Egbaland presented the new Chief Imam of Egbaland, Shiekh Muhammad Shaidu Bamigbola to him.

Bamigbola emerged the 19th Chief Imam of Egbaland after the demise Sheik Liadi Orunsolu, who passed away last month.

The leaders of the Muslim community were led by the Baba Adinni of Egbaland, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Raji, the Chief Imams of Oke-Ona, Gbagura and Owu, Muliudeen Nasirudeen, Prof. Kamaldeen and Suliamon Omokehinde, respectively.

Oba Gbadebo commended the Muslim leaders for selecting the new Chief Imam peacefully without any rancour.

“All Muslim leaders should continue to work together without saying this belongs to a particular group or not. They must focus on things that will not divide them.

“They have started very well within a few days that the new Chief Imam emerged, without any rancour, without any hatred among them.

“This kind of unity and peace should continue. They should continue to work hard to maintain peace and unity because we are all working towards the progress of Egbaland.”

Sheik Bamgbola, in his remarks, assured that his leadership would further ensure the unity of Muslims in Egbaland.

He said: “My advice to all Muslims is that they should continue to do the will of God. It is only by doing the will of God that society will experience peace and development.

“If we continue to do things contrary to the will of God, we will continue to incur His wrath and there won’t be progress and development.”

