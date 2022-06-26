Shugar Powers clinches Shining Star Award in the US, promises to keep making Nigeria proud

It was another big moment of celebration and encomiums for US-based Nigerian singer, Emmanuel Powers, otherwise known as Shugar Powers as he added another feather to his cap recently.

The rising music star who is not new to winning international recognitions was once again decorated with Shining Star Award at the recently organised Premium Night Awards.

The event which was held in the city of Indianapolis in Indiana State, US saw a large number of music acts and entertainment buffs turning out to grace the occasion.

It will be recalled that Shugar Power clinched the same award in 2019 at Premium Award Night 2 and has remained on top of his game since then.

Born and raised in Osun State, Nigeria, Shugar Powers who hails from Delta State hinted that he was excited about being recognized again by the awarding body, describing the feat as one that would further propel him to greatness.

“I am super excited about winning this award and other recognitions trialing my career. This, for me, is a step in the right direction. I want to keep the momentum going as I continue to use my voice, music, and sound to impact the music world specially,” he said.

