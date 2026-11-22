The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, has paid tribute to his late father, Prince Abubakar Audu, Kogi State’s first civilian governor, 11 years after his death.

In a remembrance message issued on Sunday, Shuaibu described his father’s death as a loss whose impact had endured despite the passage of time, saying the lessons, values and memories he left behind remained deeply relevant to the family.

He recalled the late governor not only as a political leader but also as a father whose counsel, sacrifices and personal example shaped the lives of his children.

According to him, growing up under his father’s guidance was a privilege, adding that the values instilled in the family remained among the enduring legacies of his life.

“Eleven years have passed, but your place remains irreplaceable. We miss your presence, your counsel and the reassuring strength of having you around,” he said.

The minister also reflected on his father’s contributions to the political history and development of Kogi State, noting that his emergence as the state’s first civilian governor came at a defining period in the history of the young state.

He said the late governor brought to office an ambition to establish Kogi’s identity, expand its developmental possibilities and respond to the aspirations of its people.

Shuaibu noted that his father’s administration pursued initiatives in areas including infrastructure, institutional development, education, healthcare and opportunities for the people.

He added that the late governor’s political career and decisions continued to form part of the broader conversation on the evolution of Kogi State.

According to him, his father’s influence went beyond the office he occupied, becoming part of the political consciousness and history of the people.

“Eleven years after your passing, the sheer weight of your leadership and your place in our collective history remain alive,” he said.

Shuaibu further acknowledged the responsibility that comes with bearing the name of a former governor whose political career occupies a significant place in Kogi’s history.

He said his father remained present through the stories told about him, the values he left behind and the history he helped shape.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his father’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanatu Firdaus.

Prince Abubakar Audu, who served as Kogi State’s first civilian governor, died on November 22, 2015.