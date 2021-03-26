Showmax takes Nigeria’s most popular series and movies abroad

Video streaming service, Showmax, is taking Nigeria’s most popular series and movies, including Africa Magic’s hit shows to Nigerians living abroad.

From epic historical tales to contemporary stories set in Benin City and Badagry, Showmax is making Nigerian series and movies available on its online platform for Nigerians living abroad.

This includes the record-breaking reality show ‘I AM LAYCON’, starring BBNaija winner Laycon Agbeleshe, which has been made available on Showmax to Nigerians living in the UK, as well as 25 more countries outside of Africa. Showmax also recently announced that Nigerian Idol S6 would be streamed live online for Nigerian viewers living in the UK, as well as to subscribers in Australia and New Zealand.

Other popular Nigerian series available on Showmax includes Africa Magic’s Battleground, the family drama series centred on a wealthy Nigerian family and the often questionable lengths its patriarch goes to hold on to power and wealth, Ajoche, an epic Nollywood series that focuses on the history, culture and tradition of the Idoma people. Nigerians living abroad can also enjoy the latest Nigerian series on ShowMax such as ‘Judging Matters’, ‘Unmarried’, ‘Jemeji’, ‘Halita’, ‘Riona’ and ‘Enakhe’.

