Showmax releases First Nigerian original limited series, Diiche, this month

African video streaming app, Showmax, has announced the premiere of Diiche, its first Nigerian original limited series on Thursday, 29 September 2022.

The 6-part psychological thriller, directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, parades a vibrant mix of emerging and established Nollywood acts including Daniel K Daniel, Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Frank Konwea, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Anozie-Young.

Diiche, an A-list actress, becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé. She must take it upon herself and race against the clock to find out who killed her fiancé and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a backstory of almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, that reveals the tussle between good and evil.

Uzoamaka Onuoha takes on the role of Odiiche (‘Diiche’ for short), an emotionally unavailable and selfish starlet with a long trail of failed relationships. 2016 AMVCA Best Actor winner, Daniel K Daniel, plays Nnamdi, the cunning, calculative and manipulative fiancé of Diiche whose death sets off her emotional rollercoaster. Chinyere Wilfred is Kesaandu, Diiche’s mom. A religious fanatic with an overbearing and controlling personality who tries to cheat fate. Frank Konwea is Inspector Samuel Kazeem, one of the detectives assigned to the case on the hunt to determine Nnamdi’s killer together with his overzealous recruit, Inspector Ijeoma Anene, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

Commenting on the release of the series, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola described it as an emotionally gripping and thought-provoking drama that features themes Nigerians will relate to.

“We were very intentional about telling stories Nigerians will love and identify with. The story of Diiche is one of fate, culture, beliefs and the battle between good and evil. We believe the story and our stellar production values will draw audiences in. We’ve co-produced with Feemo Vision on this first limited drama series with many more authentic Nigerian productions in the pipeline”, Tejumola said.

Diiche, although the first limited series in Nigeria, is not the first Showmax Nigerian original. It comes on the heels of a strong slate of shows such as I am Laycon, Ghana Jollof and the docu-series, Journey of the Beats.

“We are expanding our investments in local stories by working closely with local talents and capabilities to ensure our identities as Africans are preserved and portrayed the way they should be”, Tejumola added.

“Diichie is a very layered world you’ll dive into and then becomes this thrilling discovery of these amazing characters”, said Tolu Ajayi. “Expect a lot of powerful yet affecting performances and unexpected outcomes. In short, a terrific heart-pounding blend of the modern, mythical and mysterious.”

Diiche premieres Thursday, 29 September 2022 on Showmax.