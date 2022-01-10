Showmax announces new original series, ‘Single-ish’

Showmax, Multichoice’s video streaming platform has announced its latest original series, ‘Single-ish’, set to premiere on the platform on January 20, 2022.

The 13 part drama series is adapted from the popular South African series, ‘Unmarried’, and it follows the lives of three women in Nairobi; Sintamei (Gathoni Metua), Mariah (Minne Kariuki) and Rebecca (Faith Kibathi), as they deal with the challenges that marriage, relationships, and their careers throw at them. Single-ish also explores the strong bond of friendship that these women share, knowing that even when the world crumbles around them, they will always have each other.

Sintamie, an overachieving career-focused brilliant lawyer who seems to have the life any woman would dream of. Mariah, the Sassy one with a taste of the finer things in life, who uses her looks to get what she wants. Rebecca, the humble and down-to-earth housewife, and mother of two who has lived with her high school sweetheart for nine years despite not being officially married. All three women come with their unique challenges.

‘Single-ish’ also stars Brian Abajah, Michael Munyoki, Lucarelli Onyango, Mburu Kimani, Lenana Kariba, Dora Nyaboke and Jacky Kaboi. Single-ish is produced by Insignia Productions, with Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki co-directing alongside Robby Bresson.

‘Single-ish’ becomes the second Showmax Original series in Kenya after the Kalasha-nominated hit police procedural and legal drama Crime and Justice, and the streamer’s third Original title in the country following the recent launch of the Showmax Original film, ‘Baba Twins’.

The series will be available to all Showmax subscribers in Nigeria and abroad from the 20th of January, 2022.

