Show sensitivity, Muslim media group tells FG, states

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has called on the federal and state governments to handle the ongoing EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths with care due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group said the country had been thrown into fear and uncertainty since the protests started about two weeks ago.

It noted that what started as genuine protests and reactions of the youths to unlawful acts of personnel of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had degenerated into arson, blockage of highways, stealing, damaging of innocent people’s property, as well as other criminal activities, including jailbreaks in some locations.

According to the group, other criminal activities were carried out in Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Osun, Abia, Kano and Ekiti states, as well as Abuja.

The MMWG, therefore, appealed to the protesting youths to respond positively to the call of the Federal Government, National Assembly and well-meaning Nigerians, to suspend the street protests and embrace dialogue “since the Federal Government has disbanded the SARS and initiated actions to reform the police.”

The group called on the Federal Government not to delay actions on police reform, including the orientation of the rank and file against brutality, extortion and other acts of criminality.

The issues of manpower, training and sufficient funds to run our police system, the group said, were equally important.

“Therefore, efforts must be made to ensure that a new police system that compares to any other in the civilised world emerges for Nigeria very soon,” the group said.

The MMWG, however, lamented that as a byproduct of the protests, the nation “is now in danger as the police are reluctant to act when crimes are being committed and the military does not want to get involved and criminal elements are having a field day by preventing innocent people from running their daily economic lives under the guise of EndSARS protests.”

The group said: “We must therefore stop the attitude of the police and other security agencies by preventing anarchy to save more lives. Security agencies must do their work and save people’s lives and property.

“Talking on political reform, the current development is a metaphor and indication that other issues being raised by the Nigerian youths must have actions commenced on them without further delay.

“The Federal Government must therefore initiate steps to address the demands to pacify the youths to return home while action is being processed to meet their requests.

“The current crisis is an eye-opener that the narrative has changed. Failure to accede to necessary demands of these youths would lead to instability in the nation.”

