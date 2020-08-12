Show faith in Nigerian youths by giving them posts, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to have faith in Nigerian youths by appointing them into governance positions.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday to mark the International Youth Day (IYD), the main opposition party pointed out that it gave the youth the opportunity to participate in government during its time in power.

Signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the statement said the PDP celebrates “the resilience, courage, industry and sense of unity among Nigerians youth

It said President Buhari should grant them space for leadership participation “just like the past PDP administration.”

The PDP applauded Nigerian youth for their steadfastness towards the development of our nation as well as their active participation in our nation’s democratic process.

The party said the 2020 IYD theme: “Youth Engagement for Global Action” aptly portrays a celebration of the resourcefulness, ingenuity and creativity of the Nigerians youth as dynamic players in global competitiveness.

It added: “Our party had always believed in the ability, talent and capabilities of the Nigerian youth with which they have excelled in various national and international fields including politics and leadership; commerce and industry, sports, science and technology, healthcare, aviation, banking, media, entrepreneurship and wealth creation among others

The PDP said the Nigerian youth has been resilient in personal and national development despite the setback of anti-people and divisive policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party stressed that Nigerians youth have proven to be one of the most hardworking in the world contrary to being tagged “lazy” by the APC administration, which has failed to articulate effective growth and development policies for them in the last five years.

The party urged the Nigerian youth to remain united and steadfast to the Nigerian project and not be deterred by the current setbacks being witnessed under the APC administration

