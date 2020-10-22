Should you choose SuperForex as your broker in Nigeria?

SuperForex continues its expansion into the African region steadily. In the last couple of months the company’s presence in Nigeria has become particularly strong as SuperForex remains committed to developing the financial trading industry on the continent.

The company recognizes that one of the most important conditions for building a successful Forex trading community is access to education. With the proper training and expertise, traders become more profitable. This increased profitability of trading in turn inspires more and more people to give Forex a try. However, the first steps on the financial markets might be overwhelming and risky for people who are not aware of the possible pitfalls and the best ways to navigate the world of Forex trading.

This is why SuperForex is constantly trying to help traders of all levels of experience to acquire more knowledge of the Forex market and learn how to employ different strategies. We achieve this through the regular holding of educational seminars, the majority of which are free of charge. These seminars introduce the basics of Forex trading, as well as advanced techniques and risk management strategies to help traders maximize their profit. This year alone we have organized numerous seminars in the region and trained tens of traders.

In addition to seminars, this broker also provides extensive educational materials for self-study online. The SuperForex educational resources are completely free of charge for the company’s customers.

To improve Nigerian traders’ access to Forex training, SuperForex has opened 3 local offices – in Lagos, Benin city and Port Harcourt. These offer space and resources for people to deepen their knowledge of the Forex market. Moreover, the offices are run by expert Forex coaches who are available for individual and group consultations. Plus, the offices are also used as the venues for training seminars on various Forex-related topics.

SuperForex is a licensed broker regulated by the IFSC. The company offers a large trading portfolio consisting of over 300 currency pairs (including exotic ones), options, stocks, and futures of commodities, metals, and more. Clients can choose among a variety of account types with different advantages and further boost their balance thanks to many bonuses. The broker supports over 15 payment methods and accounts in several base currencies, including a couple of African ones.