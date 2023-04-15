This year February, Spain became the first European country to offer working-class women three days of menstrual leave every month. Last month, Paris’ suburban town of Saint-Ouen granted women two days of paid menstrual leave each month, subject to a doctor’s approval. Today, we are discussing whether Nigerian women, who work full time, should take menstrual leave or not? As an employer – government or private − would you grant leave to women on their periods? Below are the responses of contributors on this topic.

Modupe Abayomi

Every woman knows the body change and discomfort that the menstrual cycle brings. As bodies differ, so do the changes that occur during this period. In expectation of this, proper planning would have been made before the arrival of the flow, like getting drugs for cramps, sanitary towels, knowing the kind of food to abstain from to control heavy flow.

That a woman should get a menstrual leave is not advisable. That means some days in every month, there would be leave. This would affect the job and the personal development of such a woman. So, I disagree that women who work full time should have a menstrual leave.

Bello Hameenat

The decision of whether or not to offer menstrual leave to a female employee is a complex one that requires careful consideration of a range of factor. On the one hand, providing menstrual leave can help support female employees who experience painful or disruptive symptoms during their periods. This could lead to increase employee well-being, productivity, and retention. Additionally, providing menstrual leave could demonstrate an organisation’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and gender equality.

However, some argue that menstrual leave could reinforce gender sterotypes and discrimination against women. It may also lead to increase cost and administrative burdens for organisations, as they would need to develop policies and procedures for managing menstrual leave request and ensuring that they are not misused.

Ultimately, the decision should be based on a careful consideration of the specific needs and circumstances of the organisation and its female employees. Employers may consider offering flexible work arrangements, such as remote work or adjusted schedule as an alternative to menstrual leave to support women during their menstrual periods.





Aderibigbe Oriyomi

A typical woman’s menstrual cycle takes 3 – 5 days to complete. Considering an organisation that is predominantly women, granting menstrual leave could negatively impact on the business. For such an organisation, larger workforce on menstrual leave could be at the expense of the business. The resulting effect would be that the organisations would begin to be selective when it comes to female recruitment. The equal chances of women with men in job prospects would likely drop.

Menstrual cycle has been a phenomenon for women from ages, and many women have found ways to minimise the pain involve during the period. I would rather recommend medications that could reduce menstrual pain than grant a menstrual leave. I, therefore, do not think a full time female staff should be granted a menstrual leave.

Goodnews Akindele

I would start by quoting a writer named Diane Mariechild: “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” Women are crucial to giving life because it was via a woman that we were all able to exist. Menstruation is a significant characteristic that sets women apart. Only women menstruate, and it is a crucial step in the reproduction process.

Having said that, I am confident that almost everyone is familiar with, at least, one lady who experiences severe menstruation. Every woman’s menstrual cycle is unique to her − some have very painful cycles, while others have less painful cycles. Women are supposed to carry out their normal routines while experiencing all of this. This begs the question: Should women who work full-time get menstrual leave because they, like men, have careers and must labour to make ends meet?

The world has swiftly changed, and technological advancements have made it possible to effortlessly carry out work in a variety of ways. Many organisations adopted remote working as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. And other organisations have continued to do so. I believe that adopting remote working practices is a good strategy to increase the workplace’s inclusivity for women. So, a lady who is experiencing a difficult menstruation could work from home that day without missing any work time.

Additionally, flexible work schedules that allow women to arrive work late or leave earlier on their period days could be implemented. Also, I am of the opinion that shift schedule work for organisations that cannot implement remote working could be introduced, such that women could have their on-and-off work days. Women who are still having their menstrual cycle could put their off days on their menstruation dates. That way, they would not be working when they are having their menstruation.

Menstrual leave, while a convenient option, may not be the best choice for many women − especially those pursuing careers, since it would widen the gender gap in the workplace. The intention is to prevent women from falling behind their male counterparts in their jobs. Of course, private and public employees have access to a number of leave days, and anyone can use them for a variety of reasons. But allocating a specific vacation for menstruation may not be the best option. On the down side, it might deter companies from hiring women because doing so would result in lower production for them, and they would still be paying salaries for the hours they did not work.

In summary, let organisations establish women’s leadership forums where menstrual issues could be adequately addressed without fear of retaliation and where decisions like remote work, flexible scheduling, shift-based employment, or entire leave may be well discussed and put into practice.

Oluwafunmito Adetayo

I strongly advocate young women and women who work full time should have menstrual leave. Of course, period leave, also a paid leave, is to destigmatise menstruation at the workplace. However, it has a lasting impact on women’s physical and, primarily, mental wellness at the workplace. Cramps (the pain intensity may vary), headaches, nausea, back and leg pain, etc, are common during menstruation: More so, different job descriptions with their demands.

I am a teacher in my mid-twenties and experience severe pain during my cycle. Imagine the extreme stress I go through coupled with the demands of my job as a teacher. And, mind you, not all teachers in schools have teaching assistants. Hence, menstrual leave for women in the workplace needs to be adopted, as emotional intelligence is not enough to safeguard menstruators. Menstrual health is a public health issue, and it is everyone’s business.

