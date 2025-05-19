Shortage of Project talents may endanger global growth, says PMI new report

THE new Global Project Management Talent Gap report from Project Management Institute (PMI), has predicted that shortage of project talents could hamper global growth if up to 30 million new project professionals are not produced by 2035.

The report added that project professionals are becoming increasingly essential as the world accelerates into an era defined by economic uncertainty, disruption, and digital transformation.

“There are almost 40 million project professionals in the global workforce today. To put this in perspective, the global workforce includes approximately 25 million software developers and around 30 million nurses, underscoring the scale and significance of the project management profession,” the report stated.

It noted that rising demands, particularly in fast-growing regions like South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and China, have created unprecedented needs for skilled talent.

Speaking on the report, Project Management Professional (PMP), President and CEO of PMI, Pierre Le Manh, described the world as being in a flux: economically, politically, and environmentally.

“The need for change is everywhere. And change only happens through successful projects. That makes this a defining moment for project professionals,” he stated.

The MD, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, believed Sub-Saharan Africa will require as many as 4.6 million project professionals by 2035, up from 2.6 million today, representing nearly 75% increase that translates into a talent shortfall of roughly 2 million.

Addressing the gap, he stated, will demand scaled investment in professional training and deeper collaboration with universities and governments.

