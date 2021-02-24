Shops, residential building razed, two persons injured by fire in Kogi

Five shops and a residential building was engulfed by fire on Tuesday at Obajana, the centre for Obajana cement factory in Lokoja Council area of Kogi State.

It was observed that the shops and residential building were damaged completely by the inferno.

While no one died, two persons were said to have sustained injury and are presently receiving treatment at a hospital in the community.

One of the owners whose shop was razed by the fire, Chukwuebuka Austin said the fire started from a neighbour’s shop that deals in gas refilling.

He said the people had on many occasions asked the neighbours to stop trading in gas filling in such an area that is clustered.

He said, “I heard that our neighbour came to the shop in the morning and saw that one of the cylinders was leaking. Before he could do anything, one of the cylinders began to emit fire. Rather than call for help immediately, he (the neighbour) was trying to put out the fire by himself.

“It was when he couldn’t control the fire that he raised alarm. Before one could do anything the cylinder exploded and ravaged the entries shops.

“I was still at home when someone called me that my shop is burning. When I reached there, I couldn’t go in; there was no way I could save anything from the fire.”

Another shop owner, Aliu Zaki said all his life’s work was consumed by the fire. He wondered how he would survive.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, stopped at the scene of the fire while returning from an official assignment just after the firefighter from the Obajana Cement Factory put out the fire.

Fanwo sympathized with the shop owners and promised that the state government will look into their plight and assist where necessary.

