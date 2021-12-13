Shops, offices destroyed as fire ravages Computer Village in Lagos

Millions of naira worth of goods were early Monday destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at the Ikeja Computer Village in Lagos State.

The police in the state confirmed the incident and added that no life was lost in the Monday inferno which occured at Otigba street.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the fire which occured very early even before some of the shops and offices in the building opened was quickly put out by fire fighters.

The damaged building, popularly known as 9 Square, houses offices of Spectrum and others as well as some shops.

A trader who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune under the condition of anonymity said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The trader also added that the fire had been put out before many of them arrived on Monday.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said: “There was a fire incident at 18, Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja early hours of today. The fire engulfed a shopping complex.

“As soon as the report was received, firefighters were contacted and they arrived immediately.”

He also stated that “policemen were drafted there to protect the firefighters and others.

“The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, valuable property which estimates are not yet known were destroyed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

fire ravages Computer Village | fire ravages Computer Village| fire ravages Computer Village