Shoprite denies exit, vows to remain in Nigeria

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), operators of the Shoprite franchise in Nigeria, has dismissed claims that the retailer is leaving the country.

In a statement, the company explained that it is carrying out a “comprehensive business model reset” to adjust to Nigeria’s current economic conditions.

“The former business model, inherited after the company’s acquisition, heavily relied on large store formats, imports, and high overheads. This model is no longer viable in the face of Nigeria’s current economic climate, which includes exchange rate volatility, rising inflation, and constrained liquidity,” the statement read.

RSNL’s Chief Strategy Officer, Bunmi Adeleye, described the changes as part of a rebuilding process.

“Yes, it has been a tough period, but this is not a collapse; it is a reset. The old model did not work for Nigeria. With new investors behind us, we are rebuilding Shoprite to be more local, culturally relevant, more affordable, and more resilient. We are coming back bigger and stronger to serve Nigerian customers better than ever before,” she said.

The clarification comes after reports of empty shelves in some outlets and the closure of branches in Ilorin and Ibadan. At the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, customers also noted limited stock, with key sections such as groceries and wines affected.

Since its South African parent company exited Nigeria in 2021, Shoprite has faced operational hurdles, including rising costs, forex challenges, and competition from local and online retailers.

RSNL assured that normal operations would resume by the end of September once its annual audit is completed. “By God’s grace at the end of September we will restock,” a management staff said, rejecting suggestions of a shutdown.

Shoprite, which began operations in Nigeria in 2005, has directly employed more than 2,000 people and supported thousands more through its supply chains, especially farmers.

The company noted that the new strategy will protect those jobs while positioning the franchise to survive and grow in Nigeria’s tough economic climate.

