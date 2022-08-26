Shopping plaza collapses in Abuja, people feared trapped

Emergency services are now battling to rescue some people suspected to have been trapped under the rubbles of a collapsed shopping mall in Kubwa, Abuja.

The incident happened in the early hours of today.

It was not clear at the time of this report whether there had been any causality or how many people may have been trapped.

More details coming later…

