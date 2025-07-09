‘Shoot in the leg’, Ruto orders Police to tame violent Kenyan protesters

President William Ruto has ordered police to shoot violent Kenyan protesters targeting businesses in the legs, ensuring they are incapacitated but not killed.

A state-run agency reports that 31 people were murdered on Monday, while the UN and a number of human rights organisations have accused the police of using excessive force during the current wave of anti-government rallies.

“Anyone caught burning another person’s business or property should be shot in the leg, hospitalised, and later taken to court. Don’t kill them, but ensure their legs are broken,” the president said of the violent Kenyan protesters.

He also cautioned his political opponents from funding and employing violent demonstrations and “illegal” methods to overthrow him.

Ruto defended the police action, saying an attack on security forces would be a “declaration of war” against the country.

“Kenya cannot and will not be ruled through threats, terror, or chaos. Not under my watch,” the president said, vowing to “firmly” deal with those behind the protests.

He said any change of government was only possible through the ballot and not through protests, urging his opponents to wait for the 2027 general elections.

“This country will not be destroyed by a few people who are impatient and who want a change of government using unconstitutional means. It is not going to happen,” Ruto added.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), the protests that swept across the capital, Nairobi and other major cities resulted in 31 fatalities, over 100 injuries, and over 532 arrests.

However, the Kenyan police say that 11 people died.

The UN said it was deeply troubled by the killings and criticised the Kenyan police for using “lethal ammunition” against protesters.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims that the opposition was planning to overthrow Ruto.

“Nobody wants you out of government unconstitutionally. We want to face you on the ballot in August 2027, so just relax,” said Gachagua, who was elected alongside Ruto in 2022 but was impeached last year after the pair fell out.

There has been rising tension in the country since the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody last month brought people back onto the streets, a year after young protesters stormed parliament, angered by a wave of tax rises.

Rising economic challenges have fanned anger in a country where youth unemployment and the quality of jobs remain significant concerns.

Ruto acknowledged the youth unemployment crisis in the country but said the job challenges had existed long before he came to power in 2022. He said that his administration was the first to take deliberate steps to address it.

The 58-year-old leader questioned why some Kenyans have been more critical and confrontational towards his administration compared to previous governments.

“Why cause all the chaos during my time? Ruto asked rhetorically, warning against ethnic politics.

“You can call me whatever names you want to call me, but I will make sure there is peace and stability in Kenya.”

Monday’s protests were intended to commemorate Kenya’s decades-long struggle for democracy but they quickly escalated into deadly clashes in 17 out of the country’s 47 counties, local media reported.

Many of those demonstrating chanted “Ruto must go” and “wantam”, meaning “one term”, a popular rallying call demanding President Ruto leave office.

Opposition leaders on Tuesday accused the government of deploying unmarked police vehicles to transport armed gangs to perceived opposition strongholds during the protests.

They called for a national boycott of all businesses affiliated with President Ruto’s administration, accusing his government of deploying state-sponsored violence and extrajudicial killings on Kenyans.

“This regime is hostile. It cannot be reasoned with. It must be resisted. We will not rest. We will not retreat. We will not surrender,” the opposition said in a joint statement.

Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome has cautioned the country against the increasingly violent protests, saying they risked the nation’s democratic fabric.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

