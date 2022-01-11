Shonekan: FG orders national flag to fly at half-mast

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from Wednesday, January 12 to Friday, 14 as a mark of respect for the former Head of the Interim Government, Late Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan.

Shonekan died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the age of 85.

Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, conveyed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Shonekan was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

The one-paragraph statement by the SGF read: “Following the death of the former Head of the Interim Government, late Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from Wednesday 12th – Friday 14th, January 2022 as a mark of respect for the former Head of State who died on Tuesday 11th January 2022 at the age of 85.”

